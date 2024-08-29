Security Council extends UN mandate of interim force in Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN Security Council has voted unanimously to extend the mandate of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) for another year, until August 31, 2025.

The resolution, drafted by France, received the support of all 15 member states, News.Az reports.Nathalie Broadhurst, France's deputy permanent representative to the UN, highlighted the importance of the renewal, stating it comes "at a time when the Blue Helmets are in the line of fire and are doing remarkable work under extremely testing circumstances." The resolution calls for an end to hostilities and urges all parties to take immediate steps toward de-escalation.The decision comes amid rising tensions along Lebanon's border with Israel, with cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces escalating. This follows Israel's ongoing offensive in Gaza, which has resulted in over 40,500 casualties since October, following an attack by Hamas.

News.Az