Security services talk of evidence of terrorist attack in plane crash in Vilnius
Photo: Social media
There are currently no grounds to assert that the crash of a DHL cargo plane in Vilnius was the result of a terrorist attack, Darius Jauniskis, the director of Lithuania's State Security Department (SSD), said, News.az reports citing TASS.
"As far as we are aware, it is too early to link the plane crash to any external factors," he said.
However, the head of the department acknowledged that "the possibility of terrorism cannot be ruled out." "Nonetheless, we do not have any prior information on this matter," Darius Jauniskis pointed out.
There were four people on board. Rescuers retrieved two pilots from the crashed aircraft. Both are alive and have been transported to the hospital. One DHL employee has been killed.
The plane was flying from Leipzig to Vilnius and crashed near a two-story residential building a few kilometers from the airport. A fire broke out, but none of the 12 residents in the building were injured.
