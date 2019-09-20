Seismological stations will be installed at the bottom of the Caspian Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani and Japanese seismologists may begin joint research in the Caspian Sea, according to the Information Department of the Republican Seismological Service Center under the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (ANAS).

It was reported that Vice-President of Japanese OYO company Toti Hakada, Chief Engineer Eiti Uoide and Secretary Sumiuo Ggo met with the head of the Republican Seismological Service Center Gurban Yetirmishli during his visit to Azerbaijan. During the meeting, Yetirmishli informed the guests about the research carried out by the Center and offered to implement joint regional projects. The Director-General said that cooperation is beneficial for both parties.

The discussions also touched upon the support of Japanese experts on joint seismological studies in the Caspian Sea and the installation of seismic stations at the RSSC.

OYO Vice President Toti Hakada welcomed the proposal for joint cooperation in the Caspian Sea and said the project could be developed in this direction. The guest said that the installation of offshore stations in the Caspian Sea would have a positive impact on the quality of seismological research in Azerbaijan. At the meeting, Toti invited the Director-General of the RSSC to the International Seismological Symposium in Tokyo in September 2020. The invitation was accepted by the Yetirmishli. The sides also exchanged views on new equipment and technologies currently being used in seismological surveys around the world.

