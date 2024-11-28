Senior Chinese military official under investigation, defence ministry says

+ ↺ − 16 px

One of China's most senior military officials has been suspended and is under investigation for "serious violations of discipline", a defence ministry spokesperson said on Thursday, News.az reports citing Reuters.

The suspended officer, Admiral Miao Hua, has served under President Xi Jinping on the ruling Central Military Commission, China's highest-level military body. The defence ministry spokesperson, Wu Qian, did not provide further details.China's military has undergone a sweeping anti-corruption purge since last year, with at least nine People's Liberation Army generals and a handful of defence industry executives removed from the national legislative body.Wu also denied recent media reports on Defence Minister Dong Jun, saying they were "sheer fabrication".The Financial Times reported that Dong was being investigated as part of the wide ranging anti-corruption probe, citing current and former U.S. officials.

