Sensex, Nifty open higher; rupee rebounds

  • Economics
India’s benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 opened higher on Thursday, rebounding after Wednesday’s losses, News.Az reports, citing NDTV.

  • Sensex was trading at 79,443, up 327 points (0.41%).

  • Nifty 50 gained 100 points at the open.

  • The Indian rupee strengthened by 48 paise to 91.57 against the US dollar.

Asian markets supported the rebound after overnight gains in the US: Nasdaq (+1.3%), S&P 500 (+0.8%), Dow Jones: (+0.5%).

On March 4, Indian markets fell due to ongoing US-Iran tensions, with all major sectoral indices, including Infra, PSU Bank, Realty, Media, Oil & Gas, Auto, and Metal, down 2–4%.

 
 
 

