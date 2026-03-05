Sensex, Nifty open higher; rupee rebounds

India’s benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 opened higher on Thursday, rebounding after Wednesday’s losses, News.Az reports, citing NDTV.

Sensex was trading at 79,443, up 327 points (0.41%).

Nifty 50 gained 100 points at the open.

The Indian rupee strengthened by 48 paise to 91.57 against the US dollar.

Asian markets supported the rebound after overnight gains in the US: Nasdaq (+1.3%), S&P 500 (+0.8%), Dow Jones: (+0.5%).

On March 4, Indian markets fell due to ongoing US-Iran tensions, with all major sectoral indices, including Infra, PSU Bank, Realty, Media, Oil & Gas, Auto, and Metal, down 2–4%.