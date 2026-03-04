Dow, S&P, Nasdaq futures gain on Iran outreach news

+ ↺ − 16 px

US stock futures rose on Wednesday after a seesaw session on Wall Street, following reports that Iran has indirectly approached the US to discuss ending the escalating conflict.

S&P 500 futures gained 0.1%, Nasdaq 100 futures rose roughly 0.2%, and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures edged slightly above flat. This rebound came after major US benchmarks closed sharply lower on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The conflict entered its fifth day, with Israel conducting strikes on Tehran and Iran preparing for the funeral of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in weekend attacks. Despite the reported outreach, US officials remain cautious, and analysts are skeptical about early negotiation attempts.

Geopolitical tensions have driven volatility, with dip-buyers supporting the market after sharp drops. Meanwhile, President Trump pledged insurance and escorts for oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz to ease supply threats. Oil prices pared gains on the news, with Brent crude near $82 a barrel and WTI around $75.

Investors will also watch upcoming private payroll data and earnings reports from companies including Broadcom, Costco, and Alibaba to gauge economic and market trends.

