Seven killed in Philippines knife attack

Seven male employees of a neighborhood bakery were killed in a stabbing incident in Antipolo City in Rizal province, east of Manila, on Tuesday, police said.

Police said the incident happened early Tuesday morning when a lone suspect, a bakery worker, entered the bread store and stabbed to death his co-workers who were asleep inside, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Police arrested the male suspect, who surrendered shortly after the attack.

In a police video posted on social media, the suspect admitted to having used two knives to kill his seven co-workers, whom he accused of plotting to kill him, an allegation that police are verifying.

Police are continuing their investigation to get to the bottom of the attack, including a thorough background check of the suspect's mental health.

