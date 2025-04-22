Yandex metrika counter

Seven killed in Philippines knife attack

  • World
  • Share
Seven killed in Philippines knife attack
Photo: Getty Images

Seven male employees of a neighborhood bakery were killed in a stabbing incident in Antipolo City in Rizal province, east of Manila, on Tuesday, police said.

Police said the incident happened early Tuesday morning when a lone suspect, a bakery worker, entered the bread store and stabbed to death his co-workers who were asleep inside, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Police arrested the male suspect, who surrendered shortly after the attack.

In a police video posted on social media, the suspect admitted to having used two knives to kill his seven co-workers, whom he accused of plotting to kill him, an allegation that police are verifying.

Police are continuing their investigation to get to the bottom of the attack, including a thorough background check of the suspect's mental health.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      