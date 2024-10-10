Severe solar storm expected to hit Earth this week

+ ↺ − 16 px

A strong solar storm is expected to strike Earth later this week, potentially exacerbating the stress on power grids already impacted by recent hurricanes in the United States.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a severe geomagnetic storm watch for Thursday through Friday, following the detection of a solar flare earlier in the week, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The NOAA warned that the storm could lead to temporary disruptions in power systems and radio signals, advising power grid operators and satellite controllers to take necessary precautions.Forecasters, however, do not expect the storm to be as intense as the one in May, which was the most powerful in over two decades, CBS News noted.

