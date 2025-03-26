Severe thunderstorm threat grows for Oregon, Washington

+ ↺ − 16 px

The threat of severe thunderstorms in western Oregon and Washington has intensified over the past 24 hours.

“Severe thunderstorms are possible across parts of the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday afternoon and evening. A more probable corridor for a few supercells is apparent west of the Cascades. These may produce large hail, a brief tornado, and locally strong gusts,” The Storm Prediction Center said in a forecast discussion, News.Az reports, citing US media.

Forecasters say large hail of 2 to 2.5 inches is possible before storms weaken over the Cascades.

Storms will likely begin to fire around 2 p.m. based on the latest forecast models.

Forecast models show thunderstorms in the Portland metro area around the afternoon commute.

News.Az