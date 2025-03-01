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Thunderstorm
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Finland's defence forces said on Wednesday they suspected a Russian military aircraft had violated Finnish airspace while evading a thunderstorm in the Gulf of Finland.27 May 2026-17:34
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Intermittent rain and possible lightning are forecast for Baku and parts of the Absheron Peninsula on May 25, with showers expected to intensify briefly in some areas, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service.24 May 2026-20:20
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The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning early Saturday for Clay and Platte counties, in effect until 3 a.m. The storms are expected to bring quarter-sized hail (1 inch) and wind gusts up to 60 mph.18 Oct 2025-12:40
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A ground stop has been issued at both O'Hare and Midway airports as severe thunderstorms sweep through the Chicago area.13 Sep 2025-17:24
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Intense thunderstorms are set to sweep across the UK Friday night and into Saturday, bringing the risk of flash flooding to several areas.18 Jul 2025-11:20
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Three people have died after severe thunderstorms caused flooding in the Var region of southeastern France.21 May 2025-11:34
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A wave of fierce thunderstorms, freezing rain, and high winds raked Michigan’s Lower Peninsula — along with other Midwest states — on Sunday, leaving three dead and hundreds of thousands in the state without power.31 Mar 2025-16:53
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The storms are expected to produce wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-sized (1-inch) hail.30 Mar 2025-11:38
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The Pacific Northwest is staring down a rare spring severe thunderstorm threat and Texas is preparing to see up to half a year’s worth of rain by the weekend as March continues its streak of unusually disruptive weather.27 Mar 2025-00:56
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