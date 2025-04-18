Severe weather in Italy kills at least three

+ ↺ − 16 px

The alert level remains high for the storm impacting the northern and central parts of Italy. Lombardy and Emilia-Romagna are at risk of flooding due to the rising waters of the River Po.

Just days before Easter, severe weather continues to batter Italy. On Thursday, the north-west was hit by strong winds, heavy rain and hail, leading to flooding in several cities and significant damage, particularly to infrastructure, News.Az reports citing Euronews.

The transport sector has been hit hardest, with serious disruption to traffic and some areas cut off due to road and motorway closures.

In the early hours of Friday, the storm began moving towards the north-east and central regions of the country. The worst-affected areas include Piedmont, Lombardy and Veneto.

The Civil Protection Department has issued a red alert for Friday 18 April in Lombardy and Emilia-Romagna due to rising water levels in the River Po. An orange alert is in place for two other areas in Lombardy, while a yellow alert has been issued across eight regions.

News.Az