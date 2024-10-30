Shaun White and Nina Dobrev announce their engagement after five years of dating

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White are elevating their relationship to a new level, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The Olympic gold medalist and Vampire Diaries actress just announced their engagement after five years of dating.“She said yes,” Shaun wrote in an Oct. 30 Instagram post, with photos that showed off his romantic candlelight proposal, and Nina later added in her own post, “RIP Boyfriend, hello fiancé.”In the photos that captured the couple’s exciting relationship milestone, Nina wore a black sparkly dress with polka-dot patterned tights, black heels and her hair in a simple straight hairstyle. Meanwhile, Shaun sported an all-black tuxedo.The candid photographs were especially sweet, showcasing Nina’s reaction to Shaun getting down on one knee and an up-close shot of Nina’s simple engagement ring, with a large square-cut diamond in the center of a thin band.Nina and Shaun’s big news comes after an eventful year for the couple—as the Love Hard actress underwent a serious knee fracture from a biking accident that landed her in the hospital and was followed by months of rehabilitation.

