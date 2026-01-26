Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani elected new OCA president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani was elected president of the Olympic Council of Asia on Monday at the organization's 46th General Assembly in Tashkent, News.az reports, citing CNN.

Sheikh Joaan, who is president of the Qatar Olympic Committee, was the sole candidate and was elected through a vote announced by the assembly.

"Asia is the largest and most diverse continent within the Olympic family. This diversity is our greatest strength. But it also requires us to work in unity, guided by mutual respect and our shared commitment to the Olympic values. Through unity, we transform diversity into opportunity. We empower our National Olympic Committees and we provide a platform for our youth to excel on the world's sporting stage," Sheikh Joaan said in his speech.

The OCA decided in July 2025 to hold a presidential election at the next General Assembly for the remainder of the term through 2028 because of the continued ill health of the incumbent president at the time, Raja Randhir Singh.

It was the first time Uzbekistan has hosted an OCA General Assembly.

