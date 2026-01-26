Azerbaijan exported $788,800 in goods to Armenia in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan exported goods worth $788,800 to Armenia in 2025, according to data released by the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

Figures indicate that trade flows between the two countries remained highly limited throughout the year. While Azerbaijan recorded exports to Armenia, there were no registered exports from Armenia to Azerbaijan during 2025, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The shipments from Azerbaijan mainly consisted of fuel products. On December 18, 2025, Azerbaijan sent 1,220 tons of RON-95 gasoline to Armenia. Additional deliveries followed in early January 2025, when Armenia imported 1,742 tons of RON-95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel fuel from Azerbaijan. Another shipment on January 11 included 979 tons of RON-92 gasoline.

News.Az