US deploys amphibious assault ship and thousands of marines to Middle East

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The Pentagon is deploying an amphibious assault ship along with a Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) to the Middle East due to the ongoing tensions with Iran, according to U.S. news outlets reporting on Friday.

A U.S. defense official told Fox News that the Pentagon is sending the USS Tripoli, a Marine Amphibious Ready Group, and the 31st MEU to the Middle East with about 2,500 U.S. Marines, News.Az reports.

The USS Tripoli is based in Japan and could arrive in one to two weeks, according to the report.

Besides thousands of Marines, the deployment will also add several warships and F-35 fighter jets to support those already in the region, Axios reported, citing a senior U.S. official.

The official said the U.S. Central Command asked for the new force in order to have more options for military operations against Iran, said the report, adding that the MEU will be able to conduct ground operations if ordered.

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Fox News interview Friday that the U.S. military would escort oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz if needed.

News.Az