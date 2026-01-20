Shell projects chief Robin Mooldijk to step down

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shell announced on Tuesday that Robin Mooldijk, president of projects and technology, will step down from his role effective February 28, reducing the company’s executive committee to eight members.

The energy major said the leadership change will not affect its financial reporting structure. Shell will continue to operate across its existing segments, including Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, Renewables and Energy Solutions, and Corporate, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Shell did not provide further details on succession plans.

News.Az