Shiba Inu price prediction eyes relief rally while Layer Brett rumors dominate meme trading desks this week

Since the first quarter of 2025, Shiba Inu has been consolidating in a tight-bounded range.

However, analysts' Shiba Inu price prediction indicates an incoming relief rally. While the meme coin tries to hold the line, a new meme-L2 named Layer Brett is hogging headlines and wallets.

Traders who once rode SHIB for social momentum are now splitting positions, chasing faster setups, and richer early staking incentives. This week’s tape shows two stories: one of defensive support and one of opportunistic rotation. Let's find out more.

Shiba Inu price prediction: Targets remain ambitious as SHIB sentiment goes sour.

Since the year started, Shiba Inu has been moving sideways. This month, the meme coin sits clustered around the $0.000012 range, a level traders now treat as make-or-break. On balance, the chart looks tired but not dead. Daily Volume turnover has been north of $200 million, but price action is grinding in a range as whales and retail tug in opposite directions.

Recent on-chain flows show a mix of accumulation and distribution. A handful of large addresses moved trillions of tokens in short order, and that kind of activity amplifies intraday swings. Technically, analysts have pointed to a double-bottom and a bullish MACD divergence that could set the stage for a relief rally. Short targets off a confirmed bounce sit between $0.0000132 and $0.0000150, representing modest upside if buyers reappear.

Shiba Inu price analysis. Source: X/Javon Marks

Meanwhile, there are worrying signals too. Burn activity has faded, with recent daily burns dropping to low single-digit millions, undercutting the scarcity narrative supporters rely on. Exchange supply has tightened versus earlier in the year, which reduces available selling pressure, but concentration risk remains acute.

Layer Brett: Why traders are moving capital right now

Layer Brett launched its presale with one clear proposition: make meme culture fungible on an L2 that actually handles the traffic. The early numbers are loud. The presale neared $3 million in weeks as retail and larger players piled in.

Under the hood, Layer Brett is not merely a sticker. It’s built as an Ethereum Layer-2 focused on fast confirmations and near-pennies gas for microtransactions. Token mechanics are engineered around participation: early staking programs offer outsized APYs that taper as more value accrues.

Beyond staking, Layer Brett packages NFT rewards, gamified staking epochs, and a launchpad that funnels new meme pairs into deep pools. There’s a planned bridge to bring in ETH and stablecoin liquidity; onboarding is frictionless with no-KYC MetaMask and Trust Wallet support, and purchases are accepted in ETH, USDT, or BNB.

But does this matter to former SHIB traders? Layer Brett offers a loop that actually keeps users interacting on-chain. Memes create initial attention. Low fees and rewards create repeat behavior. Repeat behavior creates volume, and that creates more reasons to hold. That's why many analysts believe it could soar 100x and outperform any Shiba Inu price prediction.

Conclusion

Shiba Inu remains a live story. Support is tested, but buyers can step in at key zones. The path to a relief rally runs through reclaimed momentum, higher burns, and calmer whale behavior. However, Layer Brett gives traders a different script. It turns social momentum into an on-chain economy that rewards early engagement.

One is a classic meme with a massive float and concentrated risk. The other is a meme with infrastructure underneath and presale traction to prove demand. In just weeks, Layer Brett presale has accrued close to $3 million, and thousands of investors are still flocking to the presale. Price is still enticingly low—just $0.0055 now. So don't wait!

Layer Brett is still in presale, but it won’t be forever. Get in now before prices rise and rewards drop.

