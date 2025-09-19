Shiba Inu price prediction: Why Layer Brett is being called the next Shiba Inu by crypto experts

Meme coins are once again leading speculative activity in the crypto market, and Shiba Inu is back in the spotlight. With growing excitement surrounding early-stage projects like Layer Brett (LBRETT), many traders are wondering: which meme coin has the most room to run? As Shiba Inu price prediction discussions trend online, a number of experts are drawing parallels between SHIB’s early success and the current rise of Layer Brett.

Shiba Inu price prediction: Can the community push SHIB higher?

Shiba Inu has stayed surprisingly resilient in 2025. The token is currently priced around $0.00001378, and despite some dips earlier this year, the SHIB community has remained active and vocal. Many traders still see SHIB as a high-upside meme coin, especially with ongoing updates to its ecosystem.

Recent Shiba Inu price prediction discussions have centered around the long-term impact of Shibarium, the project’s Layer 2 network. With lower fees and faster transaction speeds, it’s brought fresh utility to the token, and it’s helping SHIB stay relevant beyond just meme hype.

What’s also keeping SHIB in the spotlight is its broader roadmap. The team isn’t just relying on one product; they’ve rolled out companion tokens like BONE and LEASH, and are steadily building out SHIB: The Metaverse. That kind of sustained development could be key if SHIB wants another breakout moment in this cycle.

Layer Brett: The next Shiba Inu in the making?

While Shiba Inu continues to evolve, Layer Brett (LBRETT) has exploded onto the scene as a fresh Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin with serious upside potential. At a fixed presale price of $0.0058, LBRETT has already raised more than $3.7 million, and interest keeps growing.

Crypto experts are comparing Layer Brett’s viral rise to SHIB’s early days. But unlike SHIB’s original tokenomics model, Layer Brett is launching with several real-world features already built in — including smart contract support, low gas fees, and an active staking program offering over 712% APY for early adopters.

Staking can be done through MetaMask or Trust Wallet with no KYC required, and users are incentivized to lock tokens for higher yields. This gives Layer Brett a DeFi-friendly angle most meme coins don’t offer at launch.

Why the Shiba Inu comparison makes sense

Shiba Inu rose from a low-priced meme coin into a top-20 crypto asset because of community strength, early virality, and expanding utility. Layer Brett is following a similar playbook — but with the benefit of Ethereum Layer 2 infrastructure, a capped 10 billion token supply, and upcoming plans for NFT integration, gamified staking, and multichain expansion.

A $1 million community giveaway is also fueling viral momentum, helping Layer Brett trend across platforms like X and Telegram. Analysts are now suggesting that if it maintains this trajectory, Layer Brett could follow a similar explosive path — with some predicting 25x to 50x gains before January.

Final thought: SHIB builds slow, Brett builds fast

If you’re looking for long-term growth based on ecosystem development and strong fundamentals, Shiba Inu still has a place in the conversation. But for those hunting for early-stage meme coin upside, Layer Brett is drawing serious comparisons to SHIB’s early days — and could become the breakout star of this cycle.

