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The Iranian regime has called on 'all young people' to help protect the nation's 'national assets and capital' ahead of a major US strike threatened by Donald Trump.



Iranian authorities have asked the nation's children to form human chains around vital infrastructure in a sick, Geneva Convention-defying bid to fend of Donald Trump's looming strikes, News.Az reports, citing Mirror.

Officials today called on "all young people, athletes, artists, students and university students and their professors" to form human chains around power plants ahead of strikes which the US president has threatened to carry out tonight.

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Trump has threatened to "demolish" civilian infrastructure in the nation, going as far as to warn citizens not to travel on trains, ahead of the massive anticipated 1am BST military action.

News.Az