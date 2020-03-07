Shoe covers, sterile and non-sterile gloves and medical masks imported in Azerbaijan exempted from customs fee

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a decision “About making a change in “The goods nomenclature of foreign economic activity of the Azerbaijan Republ

According to the Order #35s dated January 30, 2020, of the Cabinet of Ministers the “Activity Plan related to prevention of the spread of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infection in the Azerbaijan Republic” has been approved, and a number of measures are being taken according to that Plan.

Besides, in order to prevent the development of dangerous situations which can be created by coronavirus infection on Azerbaijan’s territory, and to implement operatively the prophylactic and urgent measures, a task force consisting of representatives of the concerned state institutions has been established under the Cabinet of Ministers. One of the important tasks among the works implemented in the area of prevention of the spread of coronavirus infection in the country is to satisfy the demand of the people and the medical institutions for necessary medical supplies at affordable prices and to replenish the stock of a number of medical means. From this viewpoint, taking into consideration the exportation of shoe covers, sterile and non-sterile gloves and medical masks (for surgical operation or medical procedure) and respirators into Azerbaijan from abroad, according to that decision, the above-listed goods have been exempted from import customs duty until June 1 of the current year.

