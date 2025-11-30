Yandex metrika counter

Shooter opens fire in Georgia, leaving multiple dead and injured

Three people were injured after an unidentified assailant opened fire and fled the scene in the Georgian city of Kutaisi, News.Az reports.

The victims were taken to hospital, where one later died from his injuries.

The Georgian Interior Ministry said operational and investigative measures are under way to identify and detain the perpetrator.


