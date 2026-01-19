Shooting at Czech town hall kills one, shooter also dead, police say

+ ↺ − 16 px

A woman was killed and at least four other people including a police officer were wounded in a shooting at a Czech village's town hall on Monday, police said, adding the attacker had also been killed, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Police said on social media site X that they had secured the building in the town of Chribska, 110 km (68 miles) north of Prague. No motive for the attack was given.

