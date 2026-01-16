Man shot dead by police with bow and arrow near Sydney

A man armed with a bow and arrow was shot dead by police northwest of Sydney on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

New South Wales Police were called around 1:40 p.m. local time to the town of Gunnedah, over 300 km from Sydney, for a welfare check. Officers initially spoke to the man outside a home, but he returned armed with a bow and arrow, aiming at officers who had taken cover in their vehicle, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The man was shot and treated by paramedics at the scene but was pronounced dead.

NSW Police said the state crime command’s homicide squad will lead the investigation, which will also be reviewed by police integrity bodies.

