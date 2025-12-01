Yandex metrika counter

Singapore to ban smartphones during school hours

Starting January 2026, Singapore will ban secondary school students from using smartphones and smartwatches throughout the entire school day, extending the current rule that limits usage only during lessons.

The Ministry of Education announced the move on Sunday as part of expanded measures to encourage healthier screen habits in secondary schools, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Under the new policy, students’ devices must be kept in designated storage areas or in school bags during school hours, although schools may allow exceptions in necessary situations.

The ministry highlighted that “screen use among students has been shown to displace important activities such as sleep, physical activity and social interactions with friends and family, and is linked to poorer holistic well-being.”


honor Patriotic War martyrs

