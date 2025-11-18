Apple secures 25% share of China smartphone market amid iPhone 17 demand surge

+ ↺ − 16 px

Apple’s iPhone accounted for one in every four smartphones sold in China in October, marking a 37% year-on-year sales jump, driven by strong demand for the iPhone 17 series, according to data from research firm Counterpoint released Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The last time Apple reached this market share milestone was in 2022, when competition in the premium segment was less intense.

China’s overall smartphone sell-through grew 8% year-over-year in October, supported by Apple and domestic manufacturers. All three iPhone 17 variants achieved mid-to-high double-digit percentage growth, led by the base model, Counterpoint noted.

New iPhone models made up more than 80% of Apple’s unit sales, said Counterpoint senior analyst Ivan Lam, adding, "We’re likely to see growth amplified as rising ASPs (average selling price) push the top line higher."

Apple’s strong momentum points to a record December quarter, the research firm said. Domestic brands also played a key role in the market’s growth, with Xiaomi climbing to the No. 2 spot for the first time in over a decade following an early launch of its 17 series.

Oppo's smartphone sales rose 19% ​in October, driven by demand for ​its Find X9 series and Reno 14 series.

"There’s always some risk, especially with the much-anticipated Huawei Mate ‍80 series launching ⁠on November 25," Lam said.

"But there’s a lot of momentum behind Apple, and at this point and ⁠not much tapering to indicate a steep drop off."

News.Az