Singaporean authority arrests 54 drug offenders
@Reuters
Singapore's Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said it arrested 54 suspected drug offenders, including a 16-year-old girl, in a recent operation, News.az reports citing Reuters.
The CNB seized about 2,430 grams of heroin, 723 grams of cannabis, and 64 grams of Ice (methamphetamine), among other drugs, with an estimated value of 286,000 Singapore dollars (214,000 U.S. dollars).
