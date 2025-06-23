Sirens sound across Israel as distant booms heard from Jerusalem
- 23 Jun 2025 12:01
- 23 Jun 2025 12:14
- World
Source: BBC
Sirens have sounded across Israel, with alerts sent to people's phones telling them to head to shelters, News.az reports citing BBC.
The Israeli military says missiles have been launched from Iran towards Israel and that "defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat".
"Upon receiving an alert, the public is instructed to enter a protected space and remain there until further notice," it adds.
A couple of distant booms could be heard from Jerusalem.