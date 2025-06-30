Six dead after plane crash in Ohio's Howland Township -VIDEO

Six dead after plane crash in Ohio's Howland Township -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Six people aboard a small plane died Sunday morning when it crashed shortly after takeoff behind a home in Howland Township, the US state of Ohio.

Authorities say the twin-engine Cessna 441 went down around 7 a.m. just a few miles from the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport in Trumbull County, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The plane was carrying two crew members and four passengers.

Their identities have not yet been released.

According to the television station WKBN, the aircraft was headed to Bozeman, Montana, and crashed approximately seven minutes after takeoff, per the flight tracker data.

Emergency crews from the Howland Fire Department and the Youngstown Air Reserve Station responded to the crash site. Trumbull County HAZMAT crews worked to contain and clean up spilled fuel from the wreckage.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board, which was expected to arrive the evening of Sunday, June 29.

News.Az