Six priests detained in Armenia as crackdown on church figures expands

Six Armenian clergymen were detained on Wednesday amid an expanding investigation targeting members of the Armenian Apostolic Church, their lawyer said, in what religious leaders describe as a politically motivated crackdown.

The detained include five priests from the Aragatsotn diocese in western Armenia and its head, Bishop Mkrtich Proshyan, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Zograbyan said on Facebook that police searched their homes before taking them into custody, adding that several civilians were also arrested.

Armenian authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding the detentions, and the Investigative Committee — the country’s main judicial investigative body — did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A senior council of the Armenian Apostolic Church condemned the arrests, accusing Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s government of mounting “systemic pressure on the Armenian Church,” according to statements cited by Armenian media.

The latest detentions follow an interview last month in which a local pastor, Father Ter Aram, claimed on public television that church authorities forced members to join anti-government protests in 2021.

Following that broadcast, the NGO Union of Informed Citizens submitted a formal request urging prosecutors to investigate the allegations.

The confrontation between the church and the government comes ahead of parliamentary elections scheduled for June 2026.

