S.Korea police on high alert as verdict on Yoon's impeachment nears

Members of the police stand guard as supporters of South Korean impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol stand outside the Seoul detention center after the court decided to release him, in Uiwang, South Korea, March 7, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korean police have placed their forces on the second-highest alert Thursday, a day before the Constitutional Court delivers its verdict on impeachment case of President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed martial law bid.

The "Eulho" alert put half of all available police forces on emergency standby, while the highest alert, "Gapho," will be issued on Friday and assigns the entire force to the situation, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

Already, police completed the "vacuum zone" operation near the Constitutional Court by sealing off the area within a 150-meter radius around the court with police buses.

On Friday, police plan to deploy some 14,000 personnel in Seoul.

Meanwhile, protesters calling for and against Yoon's impeachment were set to hold overnight sit-ins Thursday.

A progressive group calling for Yoon's ouster will rally in front of Anguk Station at 7 p.m. and march toward the Constitutional Court.

The group plans to hold an overnight sit-in in front of Anguk Station, near the Constitutional Court, and watch the impeachment ruling set for 11 a.m. on Friday with other protesters.

Separately, protesters opposed to Yoon's impeachment are expected to stage a rally near Anguk Station at 1 p.m., another one near the presidential residence at 2 p.m. and near the Gwanghwamun station in central Seoul at 8 p.m.

On the day of the ruling, protests led by conservative activist pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon will take place at 10 a.m. near Gwanghwamun Station, while a group of pro-Yoon supporters known as the Presidential Public Defender Team will rally near the presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul, at 10 a.m.

News.Az