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Isfahan University of Technology hit in US‑Israeli strike, no casualties reported

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Isfahan University of Technology hit in US‑Israeli strike, no casualties reported
Photo: Press TV

The US-Israeli coalition early Thursday targeted a building at Isfahan University of Technology, causing structural damage but no injuries, according to the university’s public relations office.

“Unfortunately, the criminal US and usurping Zionist regime attacked a building in Isfahan University of Technology in the early hours of Thursday,” the statement said, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

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The university condemned the attack, noting that universities across the country serve as centres of knowledge, scientific dialogue, and training for future generations. It emphasised that any assault on academic institutions violates international law and breaches principles of humanity and respect for science.

Reaffirming its resistance, the university held the international community responsible for the consequences of attacks on Iran’s civilian institutions by what it described as “arrogant and criminal powers.”


News.Az 

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