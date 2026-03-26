WTO reports record trade disruption in 80 years

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At the opening of the WTO ministerial conference, World Trade Organization chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala warned that the global trading system is facing its "worst disruptions in the past 80 years."

“The world order and the multilateral system we use to know has irrevocably changed,” she said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“We cannot deny the scale of the problems confronting the world today.”

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development has cut its eurozone growth outlook and forecast higher inflation for 2026 after the Middle East war caused energy prices to skyrocket.

News.Az