Slovak premier threatens to halt diesel supplies to Ukraine

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has warned that Slovakia will cut off diesel supplies to Ukraine if Kyiv does not resume the transit of pipeline oil from Russia’s Lukoil company to Central Europe.

"If the transit of Russian oil through Ukraine is not resumed shortly, (Slovak oil refining company) Slovnaft will not resume the supply of diesel fuel to Ukraine, which covers a tenth of Ukrainian consumption," he said in a post on Facebook, News.Az reports citing foreign media.In June, Kyiv imposed sanctions blocking the transit of pipeline oil from Lukoil to Central Europe to cut off the Kremlin's source of income used to support its military. Kyiv's ban does not apply to other Russian oil exporters who still use the pipeline.Fico has heavily criticized the move, previously saying Slovakia "doesn't intend to be a hostage to Ukrainian-Russian relations."

