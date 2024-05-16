Slovak president airs Robert Fico's health in wake of attempted assassination

+ ↺ − 16 px

Slovak President Peter Pellegrini has spoken about the state of health of the country's Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was assassinated the previous day, News.az reports.



Peter Pellegrini stated that he visited the Prime Minister in the hospital after the assassination attempt, and doctors allowed him to talk to Robert Fico for a few minutes.“Robert Fico started to fatigue after a few words," he said.To note, an assassination attempt was made on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on May 15. The 71-year-old writer Juraj Cintula shot him multiple times, injuring him severely. The culprit was detained.

