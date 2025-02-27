Slovak unemployment rises to 3.92% in January

+ ↺ − 16 px

Slovakia's unemployment rate (PDU indicator) rose slightly to 3.92% in January, up from 3.81% in December. However, the unemployment rate decreased by 0.05 percentage points compared to the same time last year.

“In the coming months, it is possible to expect a stable level of unemployment or a slight decrease in connection to the start of spring works in agriculture and construction as well as with the process of entering new employment in case of persons whose work contracts ended in December 2024,” the country’s Institute for Social Policy stated in a press release released by the Centre for Labour, Social Affairs and Family (PSVR), News.Az reports citing foreign media.

There were 166,638 job applicants registered with PSVR at the end of January, while there were more than 96,000 available job openings.

The lowest PDU was registered in the Bratislava region (2.75%) of the country’s capital and surrounding districts, while the highest was in the Presov region (6.23%) in the east of the country.

