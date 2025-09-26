Yandex metrika counter

Slovakia passes law recognizing only two sexes, limiting adoption

  • World
  • Share
Slovakia passes law recognizing only two sexes, limiting adoption
Shutterstock

Slovakia has amended its constitution to enshrine into law the recognition of only two sexes – male and female.

The legal change, which passed in a knife-edge vote in parliament, also restricts adoption to married heterosexual couples and prohibits surrogate pregnancies, News.Az reports citing BBC.

The constitutional amendment was defined as enshrining "sovereignty in cultural and ethical matters".

Critics including Amnesty International have warned the change would make life more difficult for LGBT people, saying it brings the country's legal system closer to Hungary's illiberal government or Putin's Russia.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      