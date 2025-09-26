Slovakia passes law recognizing only two sexes, limiting adoption

Parliament's backing of the amendment came as a surprise to observers, with even the prime minister conceding as late as Thursday it might not pass.

Fico's government – a coalition of populist, leftist and nationalist parties – needed at least 90 votes in the 150-seat Slovak National Council to change the constitution, but realistically only control 78 seats.

However, in the end 12 opposition MPs voted with the government. The conservative opposition Christian Democrats had long been expected to lend their support, but several members of former prime minister Igor Matovic's Slovakia movement added their votes at the last minute, tipping the scales.

Matovic described them as traitors.

The populist-nationalist government argued the amendment was necessary to protect what it described as "traditional values".

Prime Minister Robert Fico praised the vote and said his party would have a shot of liquor to celebrate their success. "This isn't a little dam, or just a regular dam - this is a great dam against progressivism," he declared.

He had previously argued that what he called liberal ideology was "spreading like cancer".