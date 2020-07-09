Slovakia reports biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases since April
- 09 Jul 2020 22:17
- 12 Aug 2024 00:41
- 150078
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/slovakia-reports-biggest-daily-rise-in-coronavirus-cases-since-april Copied
Slovakia reported its biggest daily jump in new coronavirus cases since April 22 on Thursday as the country sees a spike in infections, Reuters reports.
The central European country of 5.5 million recorded 53 new cases on Wednesday, according to Health Ministry data, the seventh day since June 30 the daily rise had been in double digits.
News.Az