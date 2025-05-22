Small aircraft En Route to Montgomery field crashes in Murphy Canyon neighborhood -VIDEO

An airplane crashed on approach to Whiteman Airport in Pacoima on Nov. 12, 2020, killing the pilot and sole occupant. No one else was reported injured. (Mike Meadows, Contributing Photographer)

A small plane headed to Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport crashed into the Murphy Canyon neighborhood Thursday morning, News.Az informs via NBC.

The incident was reported at around 3:47 a.m. in the 3100 block of Salmon Street near the Tierrasanta neighborhood. It happened in a military housing neighborhood.

"We have not transported anyone from the scene so far," said San Diego Fire-Rescue Division Chief Dan Eddy.

Eddy said multiple homes and cars are on fire, which they are trying to contain.

"There are multiple cars engulfed, we have jet fuel all over the place. We have hazmat on scene, and we asked for more resources. We are also working with the military," Eddy said. "The main goal moving forward is to ensure all those houses are cleared and no one is inside. Then we will move in the middle where the plane crashed near the cars and search them, then search the plane."

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the plane was a Cessna 550 headed to Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport with an unknown number of people on board. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

The FAA sent NBC 7 the following statement:

"A Cessna 550 crashed near Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in California, around 3:45 a.m. local time on Thursday, May 22. The number of people on board is unknown at this time. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate. The NSTB will lead the investigation and provide any updates. This information is preliminary and subject to change."

NBC 7's Sheena Parveen said the crash happened during a period of dense fog in the area.

