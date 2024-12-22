Small plane crashes in Brazilian tourist city, killing at least 10

Nine killed as small plane crashes into shop in tourist city of Gramado in Brazil

A small plane carrying 10 people crashed into shops in central Gramado, a tourist city in southern Brazil, on Sunday, with initial reports suggesting no survivors, according to civil defense officials., News.Az citing the Reuters .

According to the public security office of Rio Grande do Sul state, at least 15 people were taken to the city's hospital, most of them suffering from smoke inhalation caused by the fire triggered by the crash.

