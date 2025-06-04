Small plane crashes in North Carolina’s Davie County

+ ↺ − 16 px

A small plane crashed Tuesday in North Carolina’s Davie County, officials reported, News.az reports citing BBC .

A Stinson 108 airplane crashed on Tuesday, June 3 near the town of Mocksville, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board confirmed on social media. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured in the crash.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately clear. A specific location for the crash was not shared by the board.

The Stinson 108 is a smaller, four-seat aircraft, so it’s likely that there were no more than four people aboard during the crash.

There are several airports located near Mocksville, including Boyd’s Hawks Creek Airport, Sugar Valley Airport, and Twin Lakes Airport. It was not clear whether the plane in question was headed to any of these airports.

News.Az