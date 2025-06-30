Snorter vs Bonk and Doge: The meme coin Underdog making waves in 2025

As meme coin mania heats up, Snorter Token is fast becoming a standout contender. With BONK and Dogecoin both flashing bullish signals, investors are now eyeing a Solana-based Telegram bot coin that’s bringing powerful crypto sniping and automation to the everyday trader.

In a market still defined by speculative fervour and community hype, few assets embody this spirit like Dogecoin and BONK. Both have seen explosive growth this cycle, attracting swarms of traders betting on their next breakout. Doge is once again attempting to break above $0.17, while BONK’s recent 127 billion buy-side surge has reignited interest in its comeback story.

However, beneath the surface of these familiar names, a new underdog is gathering momentum. Snorter Token, a Solana-based meme coin with real utility, is quietly preparing to challenge the meme coin hierarchy.

With an integrated Telegram bot offering automated crypto sniping, staking and portfolio management, Snorter is leveraging two of the market’s biggest trends – Solana and Telegram-native tools and doing so with the accessibility meme coins are famous for.

BONK Buy Surge and DOGE Setup Signal Altcoin Optimism

BONK’s market performance has defied expectations. In late June, the token saw a +127 billion Buy-Sell Delta, signaling a decisive return of demand. Volume spiked by 98.33% to over $160 million, helping BONK rebound from $0.000013 to $0.0000148 before retracing slightly.

That surge came with a sharp uptick in derivatives activity. Open Interest rose 6.68% and volume in futures jumped nearly 60%, highlighting fresh speculative momentum. Despite this, the Stochastic RSI and Relative Vigor Index suggested overbought territory, leaving investors cautious but hopeful.

The key now is whether BONK can reclaim $0.000015. If it does, it could push toward higher resistance levels. If not, a retracement toward $0.000013 looms.

Dogecoin, too, has technical momentum behind it. Trading $0.17, DOGE has printed a TD Sequential buy signal on the 3-day chart. A breakout above $0.17 could pave the way for a rapid rally to $0.21, especially with Fibonacci levels aligning with historical breakout zones.

This resurgence in legacy meme coins is setting the stage for lesser-known projects with stronger fundamentals to enter the spotlight and that’s exactly where Snorter fits in.

The Rise of Snorter Token: From Meme to Mobile Utility

Snorter Token (SNORT) is the unexpected meme coin challenger with serious upside potential. With a presale already exceeding $1.2 million and the token price still below $0.10, it’s quickly gaining recognition among Telegram-savvy traders.

What sets Snorter apart isn’t just the meme branding or low-cap potential – it’s the real, integrated functionality within Telegram. Snorter’s trading bot offers automated crypto sniping, copy-trading, stop-loss orders, scam detection and cross-chain portfolio tracking.

Built on Solana, it benefits from ultra-fast transaction speeds and low gas fees, positioning it perfectly in the same ecosystem that BONK helped bring mainstream attention to.

Moreover, Snorter isn’t just riding the wave – it’s building on it.

While BONK’s recent rally is largely volume-driven and DOGE continues to rely on legacy community support, Snorter offers a mobile-first, automation-driven product designed to meet the demands of modern crypto traders.

Perfect Timing in a Bull Market Surge

Timing matters in crypto and Snorter seems to be launching into ideal market conditions.

Bitcoin is currently holding above $107,000, with analysts pointing to a potential breakout at $112K. As BTC leads, altcoins are expected to follow and that includes meme coins. Solana itself is seeing strong inflows and remains one of the top-performing blockchains of the year.

This momentum has helped usher in renewed interest in projects built on Solana. Snorter, by combining Solana’s performance with the viral appeal of meme coins and the practical appeal of Telegram bots, is ticking multiple boxes for savvy investors.

The presale model is also working in its favor. As more buyers enter, the token price rises at each milestone. With only hours left before the next price jump, the window to secure SNORT below $0.10 is rapidly closing.

Crypto Sniping, Staking and Simplicity for the Masses

One of Snorter’s standout features is its 244% APY staking program. Over 10 million tokens have already been locked by early investors, attracted by auto-compounding rewards and real-time dashboards that simplify passive earning.

This blend of active trading tools (like crypto sniping) and passive income mechanisms gives Snorter cross-demographic appeal. It targets both degens chasing quick trades and more cautious users looking for steady returns.

By staying entirely within Telegram – a familiar app for most retail crypto users – Snorter eliminates many of the complexities that plague other DeFi products. You don’t need to navigate confusing web platforms or manage multiple browser extensions. Everything happens inside a single Telegram interface, using bots that feel intuitive and responsive.

n contrast, Doge and BONK, while rich in culture and community, still lack meaningful utility for everyday users. Snorter’s ecosystem, in that regard, feels more evolved.

Could Snorter Flip Doge and Bonk in 2025?

It may sound audacious to compare Snorter to Dogecoin and BONK, but so did the idea of Shiba Inu flipping Doge back in 2021. Crypto has shown time and time again that underdogs with community traction and well-timed utility launches can outperform legacy players.

Snorter’s early fundraising, staking metrics and Telegram-first approach suggest it's more than just a fleeting meme. It offers a real use case, a massive potential user base and access to a blockchain (Solana) that is heating up with institutional and retail interest alike.

While Doge eyes $0.21 and BONK hopes to hold $0.000015, Snorter is just getting started. With its next price milestone fast approaching and a Telegram bot that anyone can use, SNORT is shaping up to be one of the most promising meme coin launches of 2025.

Meme Coin Mania Evolves with Snorter

As the meme coin sector continues to evolve, utility is starting to matter just as much as branding. Doge and BONK have their place, but Snorter is introducing something fresh – crypto sniping, staking and portfolio management inside Telegram, for the everyday user.

With Bitcoin and Solana gaining steam and Telegram bots trending hard in crypto, Snorter Token might just be at the right place at the right time.

If the current cycle rewards accessibility and functionality, then 2025 could be the year Snorter flips the meme coin script entirely.

