Maldives plans social media ban for children under 16

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Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has announced the government will ban children under 16 from accessing certain social media platforms to protect them from cyberbullying, online grooming and other digital threats.

Speaking at a weekly press conference on Monday, Muizzu said protecting children from online harm had become a major concern for parents in the Maldives and abroad, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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The government would study regulations in other countries, including Australia, as it prepares the new policy, he noted.

The proposed ban would target specific applications considered risky for children, Muizzu said, adding that the government would consult relevant technology companies and work with platform owners to bring their services in line with Maldivian law.

The measure would require amendments to existing cyber safety laws, according to the president.

Muizzu said the restrictions would not hinder children's education or their ability to learn online, but would help create a safer digital environment.

The government aims to finalize the regulatory framework and introduce the ban within a year after public consultations, PSM News reported.

News.Az