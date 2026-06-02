Brazil rules out suspected Ebola case in Sao Paulo

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Brazilian authorities on Monday ruled out a suspected Ebola case in Sao Paulo state after laboratory tests confirmed that no genetic material from the virus was detected, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The patient is a 37-year-old man who recently arrived from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and had a recent travel history. He developed symptoms including fever and diarrhea, which are consistent with Ebola surveillance protocols.

He remains in serious condition in the intensive care unit at the Emilio Ribas Institute of Infectious Diseases, a reference center in Brazil for suspected or confirmed Ebola cases.

The state health department said the risk of Ebola being introduced into Brazil and South America remains very low.

It cited the absence of local transmission, the lack of direct flights from affected regions, and the fact that Ebola spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids from infected individuals.

News.Az