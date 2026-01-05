Snow and ice disrupt travel in France, UK, and Netherlands

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, some of the coldest weather of the winter disrupted travel across Britain, France, and the Netherlands, leading to road closures, flight cancellations, and train delays, including on Eurostar, just days after a major power outage caused further chaos.

Eurostar, which links the UK to the European mainland, told passengers travelling between London and the Netherlands to postpone their journeys, as services could not operate beyond Brussels due to the Dutch weather, News.Az reports, citing France24.

Rail traffic through the Channel Tunnel had only resumed on New Year's Eve, after an electricity failure stranded thousands of passengers and even trapped some for a night on a powerless train.

"Due to expected adverse weather conditions, the traffic is suspended in the Netherlands today," Eurostar said in a live service update, urging travellers affected not to turn up to the station.

Six trains between London St Pancras International and Paris Gare du Nord were cancelled, with most others delayed, the timetable indicated.

British railway authorities meanwhile deployed snowploughs in Scotland to try to clear tracks hit by heavy snow, which reached up to 52 centimetres (20 inches) on Monday morning in Tomintoul, near Inverness in northeast Scotland.

NS Dutch railways said services were severely disrupted on Monday, especially in the Amsterdam region, and fewer trains would run in some parts of the country on Tuesday.

The UK's Met Office issued fresh weather warnings for Monday and Tuesday for snow and ice for Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of northern England and said cold weather health alerts for all English regions would remain in place until Friday.

The disruption follows a cold snap in recent days in the UK.

Temperatures dropped to a low of -10.9C in the high hills of Shap in Cumbria, northwest England, on Sunday night.

"Overnight into Tuesday temperatures will once again fall below freezing for much of the country, with the lowest temperatures over lying snow possibly dipping to -12C," the Met Office said.

A total of 212 schools were closed in Northern Ireland on Monday, the authorities said, with dozens of schools also shut in Scotland, Wales and northern England.

News.Az