SOCAR announces volume of exported oil products

In May 2017, Marketing and Economic Operations Department under the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan exported 9,996 tonnes of diesel fuel, 1,783 tonnes of aviation fuel, 6,178 tonnes of liquid pyrolysis resin, 7,746 tonnes of high-pressure polyethylene, 2,911 tonnes of propylene and 2,084 tonnes of butylene-butadiene fraction.

Totally, SOCAR exported 262,914 tonnes of diesel fuel, 20,606 tonnes of aircraft fuel, 117 tonnes of furnace oil, 40,339 tonnes of high-pressure polyethylene, 28,100 tonnes of liquid pyrolysis resin, 12,167 tonnes of butylene-butadiene fraction and 17,700 tonnes of propylene in January – May 2017.

The world market price of ethyl gasoline was (1 ton) $520.58, jet fuel - $ 471.86, diesel - $442.95, high-pressure polyethylene - $1,222.50, butylene-butadiene fraction - $635.27, liquid pyrolysis resin - $520.58, propylene - €880.

