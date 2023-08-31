SOCAR President meets with ADNOC Executive Director

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan`s State Oil Company (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf has met with Executive Director of Low Carbon Solutions & International Growth Directorate at Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Musabbeh Al Kaabi, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, Rovshan Najaf hailed the successful development of mutual cooperation between the two countries, and stressed the importance of UAE companies` participation in Azerbaijan`s energy projects.

He noted that the agreement signed this August between SOCAR, TotalEnergies and ADNOC on the sale of a 30 % equity stake in the Absheron gas and condensate field would contribute to the further strengthening of strategic relations between Azerbaijan and the UAE.

The meeting also discussed the current state of the Absheron project, progress on its next phase, low carbon solutions and renewable energy projects.

The sides emphasized that ADNOC has pushed the development of renewable energy on a global scale thanks to the investments in “Masdar", which implements a renewable energy project with a total capacity of 10 GW in Azerbaijan and is the largest company in the field of clean energy in the UAE. The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az