SOCAR's investments in Türkiye's Petkim reach $2 billion over 16 years

+ ↺ − 16 px

SOCAR Turkiye Enerji has invested approximately $2 billion in the Turkish petrochemical complex Petkim's plants from 2008 to 2024, according to Kanan Mirzayev, the company’s refining and petrochemicals business unit head.

Speaking at a press conference in Istanbul, Mirzayev stated that the average annual investment by SOCAR Turkiye Enerji in Petkim's plants was $113 million, News.Az reports, citing local media. He noted that in addition to these capital investments, planned overhaul expenses were carried out at Petkim in 2018 and 2022."These investments played an important role in improving the production sustainability of the complex's plants," Mirzayev added.

News.Az