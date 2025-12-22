SOCAR to buy Gama Energy plant for $225M, PM says

Azerbaijan’s state energy company SOCAR plans to acquire the Gama Energy İç Anadolu power plant in Türkiye for $225 million, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said on Monday.

Speaking at the 12th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Türkiye Joint Intergovernmental Commission, Asadov said the deal involves the 870-megawatt power plant located in central Türkiye, News.Az reports, citing Report.

He added that the agreement is expected to be signed on Tuesday at the 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum.

According to the prime minister, SOCAR will acquire 100% ownership of the power station.

