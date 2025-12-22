Turkish vice president visits Victory Park in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

A visiting Turkish delegation led by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz visited the Victory Park in Baku.

A guard of honor was lined up for Turkish VP Cevdet Yilmaz, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The guest paid respect to the memory of the Azerbaijani heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity and laid a wreath at the Victory Monument.

Photo: AZERTAC

News.Az