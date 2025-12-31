Social media mocks Bangladesh over US corn imports tied to pig manure

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bangladesh’s decision to import American corn sparked a social media uproar after users mocked the move over the use of pig manure in US corn farming, News.Az reports, citing India Today. The US embassy in Dhaka had announced that American corn was on its way to Bangladesh, but online reaction focused on the fact that pig manure — widely used as fertilizer in US corn cultivation — is culturally sensitive in the Muslim-majority country.

In the United States, pig manure is a common fertilizer applied to cornfields to boost yields, which became a point of ridicule and controversy online given Bangladesh’s religious context.

Social media users made sarcastic comments suggesting that Bangladeshis would be consuming corn grown with pig-related inputs, despite the government’s trade aims.

The embassy’s announcement also noted that US corn is “known for its nutritious quality” and helps support food products and animal feed, but critics seized on the manure detail in viral posts instead of focusing on trade benefits.

